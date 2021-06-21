Man in critical condition after alleged assault at Columbus park

Investigators believe the man was struck with a baseball bat Saturday, June 19 around 7:40 p.m. near the public restrooms and playground at Lincoln Park.

COLUMBUS, Ind. — The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public's help with any information in regards to an alleged assault over the weekend that left a man in critical condition.

Police said the incident happened Saturday, June 19 around 7:40 p.m. near the public restrooms and playground at Lincoln Park. Investigators believe the man was struck with a baseball bat.

A spokesperson with CPD said the victim is currently in an intensive care unit at an Indianapolis hospital.

Anyone who believes they may have witnessed the incident is asked to call Detective Sergeant Matt Martindale at 812-376-2631. Tips and information can be reportedly anonymously.