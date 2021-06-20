What to do if your roof has hail damage

On Friday evening, Hoosier Contractors received more than 1,200 calls for hail damage and they have been busy ever since.

INDIANAPOLIS — Friday’s serve storms caused hail damage on cars and roofs for thousands of Hoosiers.

It can be a frustrating process to get fixed, but Josh White, the president of Hoosier Contractors, says it doesn’t need to be.

The first thing you want to do is have a qualified person come out and survey the damage because working with insurance companies can be tough.

White said it should be a restoration contractor and not just a roofing contractor.

Since seeing the damage on your roof is tricky, he suggests getting an inspection done, which is free through Hoosier Contractors.

“If you don’t get it taken care of properly, it is going to cost you a lot more, not just in money but in headaches,” White said. “I can’t stress enough that you want to get a good inspection.”

Even if it is just a few dints, White said if it goes untreated, it can turn into a big problem in the future. It can leave your home vulnerable to water leaks. Even just a small leak can cause mold and rot in the structure. Your attic ventilation system can also be damaged.

