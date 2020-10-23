Citizens Energy Group warning about scammers targeting customers

Citizens said the scammers will appear to be calling from a local number and claim the customer overpaid their bill and is due a refund.

INDIANAPOLIS — Citizens Energy Group is putting out a warning that scammers are targeting customers.

Citizens said the scammers will appear to be calling from a local number and claim the customer overpaid their bill and is due a refund. They then ask for the customer’s personal information.

Citizens said if a customer receives a call like that, they should not provide personal information and should hang up and report the call to the police using the non-emergency phone number.