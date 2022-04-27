'Once it's out there, it's out there' | Keeping your children safe from online predators

As police investigate a California man accused of coercing 80 children into making child porn, police have tips that parents can use to keep their kids safe online.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — Central Indiana police departments are urging parents to monitor their child’s devices and that starts with monitoring what they do and who they talk to online.

The latest reminder comes after 24-year-old Demetrius Carl Davis was arrested in California for allegedly posing as an 11-year-old girl online to communicate with children and coerce them into making child pornography. Among the 80 victims identified nationwide, police say 11 were children from Indiana.

Meanwhile, Indiana State Police continue to investigate activity around various social media profiles using a profile named "anthony_shots." The profile was revealed by ISP in December 2021 as a possible connection to the investigation of Libby German and Abby Williams, who were murdered in Delphi, Indiana in February 2017. Police said the person behind the account used photos of a male model to solicit nude photos from young girls, get their addresses and try to meet them.

Kegan Kline, who is facing charges in a child exploitation case, admitted to creating the fake profile. Kline has not been charged in the murders of Delphi girls.

Police have since expanded their search to find anyone who communicated with "anthony_shots" on other social media platforms, including "Yellow," which is now known as "Yubo."

Police say being aware of - and vigilant about - your child's online activity is of utmost importance for parents.

“Even when you are not around, if there are certain devices where you can remote in and see what your children are doing, you should utilize those apps,” said IMPD Ofc. William Young. “Anything you can do to monitor what your kid is doing because when it boils down to it, it’s for their safety.”

Young said parents should also remind their children not to give out addresses or personal information online. It’s important to also know their passwords and limit certain apps that aren’t appropriate.

“Once it’s out there, it’s out there,” Young said.

Tips to keep kids safe online

The FBI provides the following tips to protect you and your children online:

1. Be selective about what you share online, especially your personal information and passwords. If your social media accounts are open to everyone, a predator may be able to figure out a lot of information about you or your children.

2. Be wary of anyone you encounter for the first time online. Block or ignore messages from strangers.

3. Be aware that people can pretend to be anything or anyone online. Videos and photos are not proof that a person is who they claim to be.

4. Be suspicious if you meet someone on a game or app and they ask you to start talking to them on a different platform.

5. Encourage your children to report suspicious behavior to a trusted adult.

If you believe you or someone you know is the victim of sextortion:

1. Contact your local FBI field office, the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (1-800-THE-LOST or Cybertipline.org).

2. Do not delete anything before law enforcement is able to review it.