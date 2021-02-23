Chicago man, six other suspects arrested in Kokomo murder

A suspect was identified as 18-year-old Terrence Ben from Chicago, Illinois. Six more people were identified as being involved in the murder.

KOKOMO, Ind. — The Kokomo Police Department has arrested seven people in connection with the murder of a man.

On Dec. 23, 2020 around 12:06 a.m., officers responded to the area of 800 E. Broadway Street in reference to a shooting that occurred at a residence.

Officers were advised that an unknown suspect had shot an individual multiple times.

The victim, 42-year-old Sharman Pearson, was transported to St. Vincent Hospital but died of his injuries.

During the initial investigation, a suspect was identified as 18-year-old Terrence Ben from Chicago, Illinois. Ben was taken into custody on Feb. 9, 2021 at his home in Chicago.

As a result of the investigation, six more people were identified as being involved in the murder of Pearson.

On Feb. 22, 2021, Howard County Superior Court IV issued arrest warrants for following individuals:

Kevonte Tyler (22 years old) - Conspiracy to commit murder and Obstruction of justice

Amari Deaarion Anderson (20 years old) - Conspiracy to commit murder and Obstruction of justice.

Marquis Darrionta Herron (19 years old) - Conspiracy to commit murder

Dion Creed Smith (18 years old) - Conspiracy to commit murder

Kyron Ardion McKnight (18 years old) - Conspiracy to commit murder

Alexis James (19 years old) - Obstruction of justice

On Feb. 23, 2021, all six suspects were arrested without incident.

This case remains active for investigation.