Before 10:30 p.m., officers were called to 5629 W 38th Street for reports of a person shot.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD officers are investigating after a person was shot and killed on the west side Sunday night.

When officers arrived, they found a victim who was pronounced dead shortly after.