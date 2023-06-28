Broad Ripple owners shut down businesses at 1 a.m. in response to fatal shooting

After a fatal shooting leaving three dead in the village June 25, the BRVA is exploring options to reduce crime.

INDIANAPOLIS — After a fatal shooting June 25, Broad Ripple business owners met Wednesday and agreed unanimously to shut doors at 1 a.m. every day until further notice, according to Broad Ripple Village Association (BRVA).

Many also plan to cancel any type of day parties and/or use of promoters to host events for the foreseeable future.

The intent of the closures is to help law enforcement in the area by limiting any overbearing entertainment atmosphere that attracts guests to the village.

The local businesses recognize it is a large financial sacrifice but agreed something had to be done.

This community-led shift will not be the only security change made in the area.