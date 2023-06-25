Three killed, 1 wounded in Broad Ripple shooting

Around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning, officers found four people shot in the 800 block of Broad Ripple Avenue, which is right near Carrollton Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people are dead and one person was wounded in a shooting in Broad Ripple overnight.

IMPD officers were already in the area when they heard shots around 2:30 a.m. They rushed to the 800 block of Broad Ripple Avenue, which is right near Carrollton Avenue.

Officers found four people shot. A 24-year-old man and 22-year-old woman were killed. A 22-year-old man and 21-year-old woman were taken to a hospital. The hospitalized man died later at the hospital. The hospitalized woman is expected to recover, IMPD said.

Police did not release any information on suspects, but they believe one or more individuals were involved. IMPD said it made an arrest in the area after the shootings, but it was unrelated.

They are asking businesses and people living nearby the shooting scene to check their surveillance cameras.

The Broad Ripple Village Association has asked the mayor's office to designate Broad Ripple as a gun-free zone on Friday and Saturday nights. Mayor Joe Hogsett said if the request is approved, it will go into effect next weekend.

Hogsett said in 2012, the city had about 50,000 active gun permits. He said since then, the numbers have exploded.

"This year we are on pace to end the year with nearly 160,000 active gun permits. And that's after the state legislature took action to allow permitless guns to be carried in our city," Hogsett said.

The mayor said the city is working to identify problem property owners in Broad Ripple and the mayor's office and prosecutor's office will be meeting with those owners and will hold them accountable.

Hogsett's Republican challenger in the November election, Jefferson Shreve, issued a statement which reads in part:

I am in favor of any practical and effective measure to get guns out of Broad Ripple at night. Employing technology to prevent guns from entering public spaces where crowds mix with alcohol is a worthwhile endeavor. As usual, it is hard to disagree with the sentiment the Mayor sets forth, but the substance and execution are sorely lacking.



Residents and business owners agree weekend loitering on the streets outside the Broad Ripple establishments is the source of violence. This is not new; last night was not a random occurrence. Yet today we learned the city has “begun” the process of engaging with problem businesses to correct this loitering.



It is remarkable how many anti-crime initiatives are “begun” during an election year for this election-year mayor. Finger pointing supplants practical steps like additional cameras in places like Broad Ripple Avenue, or hiring a public safety director to ensure accountability across city government.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Detective James Hurt at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email him at James.Hurt@indy.gov . People can also call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).