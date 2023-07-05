Broad Ripple gunfire leaves 1 wounded; multiple cars and businesses damaged

"Probably like 30 or 40 shots. It was definitely the most I heard in one sitting," said one resident.

INDIANAPOLIS — This part of Broad Ripple is usually quiet, but people heard gunfire Sunday morning.

"Probably like 30 or 40 shots. It was definitely the most I heard in one sitting, it was crazy," said Preston Ott.

Crazy because the shots happened right outside Ott's home near Main Street and Guilford Avenue around 1 a.m. It forced the 30 year old to take cover.

"We just got behind something and stayed low for a minute," he said. "Wizzed right by our cat tree, wizzed, hit a plant coming through and another shot further down the house."

Ott showed 13News where multiple bullets went through his window and side doors. His neighbors also had damage.

"Our bedroom window and there's bullets through that, our blinds are all cracked," said one of Ott's neighbors.

I counted at least eight cars riddled with bullet holes.

A woman who spoke to us off-camera said she was at a nearby bar when multiple cars were shot at, including hers, a rental.

The G-Block Urban Lofts also had a window broken out.

"And I just woke up," said Mike Barnhart.

The sound of gunfire woke up Barnhart, who lives just a few blocks away.

"There might have been different weapons, because you hear 'bang, bang, bang' and then rapid return fire," he said.

After living more than 20 years in Broad Ripple, Barnhart shared how, more and more, gun violence is changing their nice neighborhood.

"Broad Ripple used to be a nice neighborhood, where the worst you had was a few loud college kids and a few empty beer cans on your bumper in the morning, and that was it. Maybe a fight or two or a little petty vandalism, but now it's really getting out of hand," Barnhart said.

Indianapolis police said one person was taken to a hospital in good condition after the gunfire.

Barnhart hopes to see more officers in the neighborhood to try to get out in front of the violence.

"I think they're just reacting and they need to just be out here and make it very clear that they're here and if anything happens, they're going to be right there.

The Broad Ripple Village Association shared this statement: