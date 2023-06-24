ISP investigates deputy-involved shooting in Muncie

It happened Friday evening on the southeast side of the city.

MUNCIE, Ind. — An investigation is underway into an officer-involved shooting in Muncie Friday.

An Indiana State Police spokesperson said the Delaware County Sheriff requested investigative assistance into the incident involving his deputies.

According to an ISP spokesperson, deputies were looking for 19-year-old Tarron H. Conwell, Alexandria, early Friday evening. Officers wanted to question him in connection with a previous case. Conwell was also said to be sought on warrants from Madison County

The search took officers to the 3000 block of Mock Avenue, Muncie. According to the spokesperson, officers "witnessed Conwell leave a residence and proceeded to apprehend the suspect. When Conwell saw officers, he reportedly fled on foot from police and at some point during the chase pulled out a 9mm handgun and fired at officers. Deputy Carter Smithson of the Delaware County Sheriff's Office returned fire with his department issued sidearm."

The ISP report said Sgt. Tim Mitchell "utilized his department issued police vehicle to stop the deadly and aggressive actions of Conwell and to protect the other officer on foot. The police vehicle was also struck by gunfire from the suspect."

Neither officer was injured, police said.

After getting medical treatment at the scene, an ambulance took Conwell to a Muncie hospital. He was later transferred to a hospital in Indianapolis where he was listed in stable condition.