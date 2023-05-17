Madison County deputy identifies himself as 'front desk' moments before suspect opens fire

The Madison County Sheriff's Department confirmed to 13News that a deputy identified himself as "front desk" before entering a hotel room Tuesday morning.

MADISON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Department released edited bodycam video showing an officer-involved shooting during an attempt to serve warrants on two people Tuesday morning.

Madison County deputies said they went to the Motel 6 at 2205 E. 59th Street around 10:30 a.m. to serve the warrants for Brooke Badger and Jon Niccum.

Police said the door to an unspecified room number was opened by Badger after it appears officers knocked and said "front desk." 13News reached out to the sheriff's department and Lieutenant Darwin Dwiggins confirmed a deputy was the one who said "front desk."

13News also asked if the deputies ever identified themselves as law enforcement on the bodycam released or a section not released and were told by Dwiggins: "There was no announcement made that I’ve heard"

In the bodycam video, you can see Badger leave the room and an officer then enter it. You can see two men, each on a bed, as the officer asks one of them to show him their hands. Niccum can be heard saying, "What's the problem?" The officer does not say he is law enforcement, but then asks the man again to show his hands as the officer shines his flashlight in Niccum's face.

Niccum can then be seen pulling a gun and firing a shot at the officer.

The officer shouts "shots fired" as he returns fire and retreats out of the room. It is not believed that any of the shots fired struck the officer or suspect.

Former FBI agent and federal prosecutor M. Quentin Williams told 13News announcing yourself as law enforcement is a tactical move and it can even help keep officers safe.

As for deputies announcing "front desk" instead of police, Williams said that's not that out of the ordinary.

"There's nothing wrong with that. And, it worked like a charm. They did get the door open without having to force it open. But once it's open, announcing who you are helps because the person inside – now they may still react in a negative way, but there are many times where they'll just give up," Williams said.

Without deputies announcing themselves, Williams said it's possible the men inside the motel room thought they were being robbed.

Police, too, can use force when they believe their lives are in danger.

"It's OK for an officer to defend himself or herself by shooting back," Williams said. "But my concern is that if there was an opportunity to preempt shots being fired, that opportunity should have been taken prior to entering the room."

An Anderson Police Department SWAT team reportedly assisted and found Niccum in the bathroom. Police claim he was deceased "from what appears [sic] to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound."

NIccum was wanted on two felony warrants for violation of work release and escape.

Williams said it's not necessarily unusual that a person would take their own life if they believe they're going to jail.

"That happens more often than we know. Some folks don't want to go back to prison and these people apparently, they were going back to prison," Williams said. "There was no doubt they would be incarcerated and this person probably did not want to, so that is not unusual."

An autopsy for Niccum has been scheduled. Williams said those findings will confirm whether or not Niccum did take his own life.

During the exchange of shots, police said Badger ran from the motel. Badger is wanted on two felony warrants for violation of work release and violation of a suspended sentence. Anyone with information on Badger’s whereabouts is asked to contact Madison County Central Dispatch at 765-642-0221 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

A second man that was in the room jumped from the window and is not being identified at this time.