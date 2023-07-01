Notable Indiana laws going into effect July 1

Gov. Eric Holcomb has signed more than 250 bills into law that will go into effect July 1. Here is a list of the notable laws.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has signed more 250 bills into law over the course of last year's legislative session that will begin to take effect on July 1, 2023. Many of these new laws will have an impact in Hoosiers' daily life in some fashion.

Here are a few of the notable laws that will be enforced once the calendar turns to July.

HB1608

Arguably one of the most controversial laws signed during the most recent legislative session is House Bill 1608, which bans school teachers from teaching gender and human sexuality to children in grades K-3.

It also prohibits teachers from answering student questions about such controversial topics, while also mandating that teachers inform parents or guardians, in writing, when a student changes their name, pronoun, or gender identity.

SB480

A federal court issued a preliminary injunction June 16, which temporarily blocks an Indiana law that would prohibit health care professionals from providing, or referring, transgender young people for gender-affirming health care.

The ACLU of Indiana had filed that lawsuit on behalf of four transgender youth and their families, as well as a doctor and health care clinic.

However, the judge allowed the ban on gender reassignment surgeries, and the judge said the defendants lacked standing to challenge that ban because gender reassignment surgeries are already not provided to minors in Indiana.

SB 480 would have prohibited doctors from being able to prescribe hormones or puberty blockers to transgender youth under 18, even if they had parental consent.

Teens who were already taking such medications would have had six months to get off them if the proposed law was adopted, or if it gets adopted after the preliminary injunction.

HB1015

In an attempt to make Indiana roadways safer for construction workers, Holcomb signed House Bill 1015 into law on May 1.

The bill allows the state to install traffic cameras in work zones and ticket drivers caught speeding when workers are present.

Under this new law, motorists will receive a warning for their first offense if they are caught by the cameras speeding in excess of 11 mph when workers are present in construction zones. The next penalty will be a $75 fine, followed by a $150 fine for each subsequent violation.

HB1177

In an effort to protect students in the event of an active shooter, the state passed House Bill 1177, which allocates funds for school teachers to enroll in optional firearm safety training.

The cost of the training will be entirely covered by the state at no cost to teachers who choose to enroll.

Included in the law is text that mandates schools distribute firearm safety information to students to help prevent accidental gun-related injuries.

SB43

Amid low staffing numbers at 911 call centers, lawmakers passed Senate Bill 43 to drop the requirement for 911 operators to live in the communities in which they serve. Previously, 911 operators were mandated to establish residency in the areas for which they were assigned. The hope from lawmakers is that this will encourage prospective operators to apply for open positions without the burden of relocation.

SB1

With growing emphasis on mental health, Senate Bill 1, aka the "behavioral health matters" bill, was signed into law, designating funding for a statewide crisis response system for mental health emergencies.

The law strives to provide "confidential emotional support and referrals to certain resources to individuals who call the help line."

In addition to the crisis response system, language also exists in the bill to establish a general help line for non-emergency mental health support.

SB35 and SB167

High school students and parents will have new requirements to follow when they return to school in the fall.

Under Senate Bill 167, all high school seniors will be required to submit a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) application by April 15, unless granted a waiver.

Furthermore, under Senate Bill 35, students set to graduate in the 2028 school year will be required to complete and pass a financial literacy course in order to graduate. The course must be offered as a separate class and follow the established curriculum.

HB1186

Under House Bill 1186, it is now a Class C misdemeanor for any citizen to stand within 25 feet of a police officer if the officer has asked the citizen to step back.

This primarily applies to crime scenes or emergency areas, and is done to protect both the officer and onlookers.