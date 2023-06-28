4 teens arrested for possession of guns and drugs

Investigators are trying to find out where the guns and drugs came from and how they came into the teenagers' possession.

GREENFIELD, Ind. — Four teenagers have been arrested and detectives continue to investigate after guns and drugs were found in their vehicle during a traffic stop in Greenfield.

Greenfield officers working proactive drug and firearms crime enforcement stopped the vehicle in the area of State Street and New Road. During the stop, probable cause was established, and the car was searched.

All four teen boys were arrested. Two of the boys were 16-years-old and two were 17-years-old.

In the search, officers found two guns, ammunition, multiple THC vapes and several hundred dollars in cash.

One 16-year-old and one 17-year-old were released and face charges of illegal possession of marijuana.

The other two were taken into custody and transferred to an out-of-county juvenile detention facility where they both face charges of illegal possession of a firearm by a minor and dealing marijuana.

Greenfield Police Officers have a message for their city.

"We will continue to proactively enforce the laws of our State and prosecute those who violate them. Again, we call on the parents of our community to know what your kids are doing and who they are with."

All charges are preliminary and will be filed with the court by the Hancock County Prosecutors Office upon review.