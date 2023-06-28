Truck driver sentenced to 8 years after carrying around 162 pounds of meth

Indiana State Police stopped Dejohntae Williams, 30, after he was clocked over the speed limit on I-65 in a semi-truck in 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — A truck driver caught by IMPD has been sentenced to 8 years in federal prison for the possession with intent to distribute over 500 grams of methamphetamine.

According to court documents, on May 7, 2021, an Indianapolis State Police Trooper stopped Dejohntae Zeche Keith Williams, 30 from California after he was clocked over the speed limit on I-65 in a semi-truck.

The officers conducted a lawful search of the truck and found two large duffel bags carrying around 162 pounds of methamphetamine.

During an interview with Homeland Security Investigations Agents, Williams admitted that he was delivering drugs to Louisville, Kentucky, in exchange for $30,000.

“The Crossroads of America remains an attractive target for the drug traffickers who seek illegal profits with utter disregard for the individuals and families harmed by abuse of dangerous substances,” said Zachary A. Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “I commend the ISP Troopers who successfully intercepted this large quantity of methamphetamine involved and ISP’s partnership with Homeland Security Investigations to ensure that this criminal was held accountable. The serious federal prison sentence imposed today should serve as a warning to drug traffickers everywhere: Indiana’s highways are not a safe space to push your poisons into our communities.”

Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter said they will continue to work with all enforcement partners to keep the drugs out of local communities, and also "hold those responsible for transporting and trafficking them into those communities."