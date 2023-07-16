Man in critical condition after shooting outside Bloomington Subway restaurant

Witnesses said the suspect was working at the restaurant and started arguing with the victim because of where the victim parked his car.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A Bloomington Subway employee is in jail after allegedly shooting another man Saturday afternoon.

Shortly before 1:30 p.m. on July 15, Police responded to a report of a shooting at a Subway restaurant in the 1800 block of North Kinser Pike, near State Road 45 and North Walnut Street.

Officers arrived and found a 51-year-old man who had been shot in the chest.

Medics took the victim, who has not been identified, to a hospital, where he underwent multiple surgeries. Police said the man is in critical condition as of Sunday morning.

Witness told investigators that the suspect, later identified as 22-year-old Sean Rivers, of Bloomington, was working at the restaurant and started arguing with the victim because of where the victim parked his car.

According to witnesses, Rivers followed the victim out of the restaurant, and that's when witnesses reported hearing a single gunshot. Witnesses said Rivers went back in the restaurant to get his belongings and then ran from the scene.

Police located Rivers at a home in the 500 block of West Northlane Drive, about a half-mile from the Subway restaurant, and took him into custody.