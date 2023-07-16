1 critically injured after shooting on Indy's east side

The shooting happened Saturday night in the 3700 block of North Brentwood Avenue, near 38th Street and North Post Road.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a person was shot on the city's east side Saturday night.

On July 15, police responded to a report of a person shot in the 3700 block of North Brentwood Avenue, near 38th Street and North Post Road.

Officers arrived and found a person who had been shot. According to IMPD, the victim's condition is said to be critical.

Police have not shared information about a possible suspect or motive at this time.