IMPD conducting homicide investigation on Indy's near east side

Officers responded to the 300 block of Villa Avenue, near Southeastern Avenue and South State Avenue, around 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives are conducting a homicide investigation after a person with traumatic injuries was found dead on Indianapolis' near east side Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the 300 block of Villa Avenue, near Southeastern Avenue and South State Avenue, around 6:30 a.m. for a report of a non-responsive person. There they located a victim in an alley who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene to begin an investigation.

No additional information on the incident was immediately available.