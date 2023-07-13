Man sentenced to 27 years for shooting at IMPD officers in 2022

IMPD claims Ryan Ridner fired two shots toward officers with a rifle during a welfare check.

INDIANAPOLIS — Ryan Ridner has been sentenced to 27 years for shooting at officers on Aug. 25, 2022.

“The officers involved were unnecessarily put into danger while simply trying to do their jobs and protect others. I commend their bravery and their cooperation that led to this resolution," said Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears following the conviction.

On the date of the incident, officers had been called to a home in the 5500 block of Dollar Hide Drive for a welfare check. Ridner's mother told officers he had guns in the house, had lost his job and she was concerned about his well-being.

When officers arrived and knocked on the front door, they said Ridner came downstairs holding a gun. The officers retreated and said they tried to get Ridner to put down and step away from the gun, but he refused.

As additional officers arrived, IMPD claims Ridner fired two shots toward officers with a rifle.

SWAT was then called in along with a negotiator. Police did not give any details on what happened next, but claim Ridner was arrested without further issues.

There were no injuries and IMPD said no officers fired their guns.