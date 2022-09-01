Bloomington man shoots suspected burglar trying to get into his bedroom

The alleged break-in and shooting happened around 5 a.m. Thursday on South Pinestone Court.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Police in Bloomington are investigating the shooting of a man who allegedly tried to break into a home early Thursday morning.

According to police, a man called 911 to report a burglary in progress at his home in the 1700 block of South Pinestone Court. As officers responded, the man said the suspected burglar broke a window to his bedroom and was trying to get inside. The resident said he then shot at the intruder.

The suspect then reportedly ran north away from the scene.

Police at the scene found a broken window in a bedroom of the home and several bullet holes around the window from rounds that had been fired from inside the residence.

About 10 minutes after the initial call to 911, dispatchers received a call from a man who claimed he had been shot and was at Switchyard Park. Police and medics found the 39-year-old man and determined he had been shot at the South Pinestone Court location, not at the park. Investigators believe he drove himself to the park after running from the initial scene.

He was taken by ambulance to IU Health Bloomington Hospital, then was later taken to a hospital in Indianapolis for further treatment of his injuries.

Police say the men involved in the incident know one another.