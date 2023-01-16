Beech Grove man arrested after toddler seen on live TV with a gun

Police say the toddler was holding a loaded gun in an apartment hallway. Neighbors said that the toddler was waving it around, even pulling the trigger.

BEECH GROVE, Ind. — A father in Beech Grove is accused of child neglect after police say his toddler got ahold of a loaded handgun — and it all played out on live TV.

Officers arrested 45-year-old Shane Osborne on Saturday night at Beech Meadow apartments, located on Diplomat Court near the intersection of Emerson and Churchman avenues.

Police say Osborne's son was holding a loaded pistol in the hallway of the apartment complex. Neighbors told 13News that the toddler was waving it around, even pulling the trigger.

All of this was captured on camera. A lot of people watched it Saturday night because Beech Grove Police are featured on a show called "On Patrol: Live."

A police report confirms officers recovered the weapon, a 9-millimeter handgun with 15 rounds in the magazine.

Osborne is due in court for his initial hearing Tuesday afternoon.