INDIANAPOLIS —

IMPD officers responding to the 1300 block of North Delaware Street on a report of a death investigation Sunday morning located a victim with what appeared to be traumatic injuries.

Homicide detectives are now investigating the circumstances of the death.

The Marion County Coroner's Office will work determine the cause of death of the victim, whose identity will not be shared until family is notified.