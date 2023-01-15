IMPD investigating 2 early Sunday morning shootings

Two people were listed as shot at a far east side apartment complex with another man shot in Broad Ripple.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives are investigating two shooting incidents early Sunday.

Officers responded to the 9000 block of Shoreland Lane in the Lakeview Terrace Apartments off 21st Street between Post and Mitthoeffer roads on a report of a person shot around 12:45 a.m.

Officers arrived and located a victim who appeared to be shot and was conscious and alert, according to IMPD.

Detectives have not identified any victims or suspects, or shared what led to the shooting.

Broad Ripple shooting

IMPD officers responded to the area Guilford Avenue and Broad Ripple Avenue on a report of a person shot shortly before 3 a.m. and located a man who appeared to be shot.

Police said he was awake and breathing.

A North District incident report said the shooting happened at 1:35 a.m. and no suspect information was shared.