Back-to-back shootings make Tuesday deadliest day for IMPD

The deadly Tuesday shootings are among the gunfire mostly happening in the same IMPD district.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis metro police are investigating gunfire after seeing back-to-back shootings that made Tuesday one of the deadliest days they've ever seen.

"Deadly Tuesday" started with police responding to 39th and Boulevard Place around 2:30 in the afternoon for shots fired. Officers found a woman who did not survive gunfire.

Then, within minutes there was a call to the 2300 block of Hillside Ave where officers found a man shot to death.

The violence continued just before 5 p.m., where officers found a man and woman shot dead in what may have been a home invasion. The shooter did not injure a child who was found by officers in a gruesome crime scene that was even disturbing to police.

13News talked with IMPD Spokesperson Officer William Young at the scene of the shooting on Pasadena Street.

"I went to all of the crime scenes," Officer Young said. "I've been a police officer for 15 years and this is the most gruesome crime scene I've ever seen before."

The deadly Tuesday shootings are among the gunfire mostly happening in the same IMPD district.

Dr. Wayne Moore of Olivet Missionary Baptist Church on North High School Road wants to see a tangible game plan to stop the violence in Indianapolis. He has been checking other cities similar to Indy who have crime reduction plans.

"We have just seen shooting and response, shooting and response," Dr. Moore said.

Local pastors like Moore urge people carrying guns not to resort to deadly actions. They hope people who are beefing with one another will try to resolve their conflicts without gunfire.

"The only thing is you can say is please stop, please stop and that doesn't seem to make it happen," Dr. Moore said.

Pastor Kenneth Sullivan, Jr. believes some of those involved in deadly violence are being influenced by hardcore music, movies and what they see on television.

"Stop pause and really think about because one action in a moment can ruin your life and possible spend the rest of your life in prison," Pastor Sullivan Jr. said.

The investigation into the different shootings are underway. IMPD has not publicized any motives in the incidents. Still, local clergy are convinced that people with guns should think twice before they act.

"All of us are human. We are not robots," anger management expert Vanessa Lech said. "We are all going to feel anger or irritable at some point in our lives. It does not mean that we are broken or something is horribly wrong with us. It is just an emotion. It's when anger starts to spiral and escalate. Most people are going to need help managing anger in their life."

Lech agrees with the concern clergy and urges people to know their limits when it comes to anger and tolerance.

Lech strongly suggests that people with questions about their anger seek out licensed therapeutic help from professional counsels in their community. Lech believes the current climate of social distancing could actually be advantageous to anger management candidates.

"Most people are now offering telehealth services in most of the communities," Lech said. "For a lot of people that is more approachable because they don't have to leave their home. it goes back to how you are feeling and being aware of what situations can bring out of you."

Lech facilitates online discussions with followers all around the country on a variety of hot topics, including anger management. You can learn more about Lech's online chats here.

She hopes to facilitate discussions online on a regular basis that will spark more conversations on those topics like anger management that otherwise may not get talked about publicly.