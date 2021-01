Indianapolis police are investigating two shootings within 20 minutes of each other Tuesday afternoon.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating two shootings on the city’s north side.

The first shooting happened around 2:45 p.m. in the 3900 block of Boulevard Place. Medics transported a woman to Methodist hospital in critical condition.

Around 20 minutes later, officers responded to another person shot in the 2400 block of Hillside Avenue. The victim was also transported to Methodist hospital where they later died.