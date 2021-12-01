Police looking for suspects in attempted robbery at Greenwood Park Mall

Police obtained video footage that showed three Burmese men were kept in a room with three employees after attempting to steal from Von Maur.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Greenwood police are asking for the public's help in identifying three men who attempted to rob a department store at the Greenwood Park Mall.

Police were called to the Von Maur at 1251 N. US 31 on Monday, Dec. 28 just after 8 p.m. on a report of shoplifting.

Police obtained video footage that showed three Burmese men were kept in a room with three employees after attempting to steal from the department store.

According to police, one of the men pulled out a black pistol and started waving it at one of the employees and then pointed it toward the other two employees. Police said the three men then ran out of the store, got into a car and left.

The three men are described as average height, slim build and have medium length black hair. Police said one man had on a yellow sweatshirt and lighter colored pants, the second man had on a black sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes, and the third man was wearing a black sweatshirt and black pants.