INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a third shooting Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 4000 block of Stratford Court near 42nd Street and Post Road on the northeast side just before 5 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a victim who had been shot.

The victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing and this story will be updated as more information is released.