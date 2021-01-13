2 dead, 1 in critical condition after northeast side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is now investigating a fourth shooting on Tuesday, Jan. 12.
Officers responded to the 3900 block of N Pasadena St. near 42nd Street and Shadeland Avenue just before 7 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found three people who had been shot. Two of the victims were pronounced dead and one was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.
The investigation is ongoing. This shooting comes just two hours after a third shooting on the northeast side near 42nd Street and Post Road.
Anyone with information about this incident should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).