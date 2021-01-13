2 dead, 1 in critical condition after northeast side shooting

This shooting comes just two hours after a third shooting on the northeast side near 42nd Street and Post Road.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is now investigating a fourth shooting on Tuesday, Jan. 12.

Officers responded to the 3900 block of N Pasadena St. near 42nd Street and Shadeland Avenue just before 7 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found three people who had been shot. Two of the victims were pronounced dead and one was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing. This shooting comes just two hours after a third shooting on the northeast side near 42nd Street and Post Road.