Avon scout troop leader arrested for child molesting, sexual misconduct charges

AVON, Ind. — The Hendricks County Sheriff's Office arrested an Avon scout troop leader on preliminary charges of child molest, sexual misconduct with a minor and vicarious sexual conduct.

Investigators said 47-year-old Kevin Coley, of Jamestown, was booked into the Hendricks County Jail Wednesday night on 14 counts of felony charges after being extradited to Indiana from Florida.

Coley's arrest resulted from an investigation that was reported to Hendricks County detectives in February of 2022, when a man came forward to report that he had been subjected to inappropriate sexual contact by one of his scout troop elders as far back as 2012.

Coley is being held at the Hendricks County Jail with a $100,000 cash bond.

Police said there are four known victims in the case. If anyone has any information about this case or knows of any additional incidents involving Coley, they are encouraged to contact Sgt. Chandler at the Hendricks County Sheriff's Office at 317.745.4033.

The case will be reviewed by the Hendricks County prosecutor for a decision on formal charges.