Grant County foster parent charged with child molestation found dead in jail

MARION, Ind. — Indiana State Police and the Grant County Coroner's Office are investigating after a 58-year-old Grant County Jail inmate died Friday morning.

Shortly after 7 a.m. on Jan. 7, jail staff responded to a medical emergency. The Grant County Sheriff's Department said Robert E. Lowe, of Gas City, was removed from his cell and taken to the jail's medical treatment facility until an ambulance arrived.

He was then taken to Marion Health but was pronounced dead at the hospital. Officials have not shared Lowe's cause of death at this time.

Lowe, who had been at the jail since Jan. 15, 2021, was facing charges of child molestation, sexual misconduct with a minor, neglect of a dependent and child seduction.

He was a foster parent in Gas City, Indiana for many years and the prosecutor's office had asked for help identifying if there were any other children that were victims of abuse while in Lowe's care.

People had been asked to call the Gas City Police Department at 765-674-2278 and ask for Assistant Chief Heath Emmons.