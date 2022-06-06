North Vernon man wanted for child molesting captured after police chase

Aaron M. Johnson is facing other possible charges after the chase including resisting law enforcement and reckless driving.

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A North Vernon man, wanted for child molesting, was captured after a police chase in Columbus June 4.

Officers tried to stop a car driven by Aaron M. Johnson near 10th and Pearl streets.

Columbus police said Johnson took off and officers chased his car south on State Road 11. Bartholomew County deputies put out a tire deflation device near County Road 200, which deflated several of Johnson's tires.

A few minutes later, police said Johnson lost control of his car on West Sawmill Road.

He was arrested and taken to the Bartholomew County Jail. Johnson is accused of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, criminal confinement, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, reckless driving and on the warrant out of Jennings County for child molesting.