2 killed in shooting at east Indianapolis hotel

Metro police officers responded to the shooting at the Welcome Inn on North Shadeland Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were killed in a shooting at an east Indianapolis hotel Tuesday night.

IMPD officers responded to a report of a person shot at 2851 N. Shadeland Ave. around 10:30 p.m. That location is the address of the Welcome Inn.

Officers arrived to find two people with apparent gunshot wounds.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken to the hospital, but was later pronounced deceased.

There is no information about a potential suspect or motive in the shooting at this time.