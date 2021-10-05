Teen accused in shooting outside Ben Davis-Carmel football game claims it was accidental

The teenager shot was hit in the elbow when David Tillman allegedly fired off six shots just outside the stands.

INDIANAPOLIS — The 18-year-old accused of shooting a 16-year-old outside the Ben Davis-Carmel High School football game Friday night told police he wasn't trying to shoot anyone, according to court documents.

According to court documents, Tillman told police after his arrest that he meant to fire warning shots at the teenager he was involved in an altercation with and that one of the bullets hitting him was an accident. Tillman told police the shooting was in self-defense, according to the court documents.

An officer said they witnessed Tillman fire the shots and that Tillman was caught after officers chased him down. He was arrested for battery with a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness and carrying a handgun without a license.

According to court documents, Tillman admitted to investigators that he fired a gun on school property during a football game and that there were lots of people around that could have been hit by the gunshots as well.