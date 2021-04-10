Court documents give details in deadly Anderson road rage shooting

Police arrested Zachary Hileman, 18, for the Oct. 3 killing of Raymond Waymire after he turned himself in to police.

ANDERSON, Ind. — Court documents from the Anderson Police Department detail the moments leading up to a deadly road rage shooting.

According to Waymire's girlfriend, they were on his motorcycle when a car almost hit them on Webster Street. She said Waymire sped up and caught up with the car around Broadway and Webster. She said her boyfriend parked the motorcycle and walked up to the car and said, "What's the problem? You about hit us." She said she then heard a gunshot and saw a flash come from the passenger area behind the driver.

According to court documents, the car then drove off and Waymire walked back toward his girlfriend, said he had been shot and then collapsed.

Police said they found a video from a nearby house that is dark and grainy, but shows the incident. Police said Waymire was by the side of the car for approximately six seconds before the car drives off.

Police said when Hileman turned himself in, he told officers Waymire was attacking him and that's why he shot Waymire. Two people who were in the car with Hileman told police Waymire had punched Hileman in the face during the altercation.

Police said they did not see any injuries to Hileman's face.

Police are continuing to look for surveillance video that might have captured what happened or any additional witnesses. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Detective Cliff Cole with the Anderson Police Department at 765-648-6654.