14-year-old carjacking suspect allegedly got handgun from Carmel-Ben Davis football game shooting suspect

Detectives said David Tillman, who was arrested for the shooting near the Ben Davis-Carmel high school football game, allegedly gave a 14-year-old suspect a handgun.

INDIANAPOLIS — A 14-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to a shooting and alleged carjacking that happened on the west side of Indianapolis.

On Sept. 3, Metro Police responded to a shooting on Maureen Terrace Court, near 10th Street and Country Club Road, shortly after 9:30 p.m. Police found a 16-year-old boy with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Detectives later learned the incident started as an attempted carjacking in the 7900 block of West 10th Street. Detectives said a 14-year-old suspect shot the 16-year-old victim while trying to take his vehicle.

Detectives continued their investigation and were able to identify the suspect.

On Oct. 1, police working at the Ben Davis High School football game vs. Carmel saw the 14-year-old suspect and a group of others running after gunshots were fired near the stadium.

Police stopped the 14-year-old suspect, knowing he was the suspect in the Sept. 3 shooting. He was arrested on multiple felony charges.

Then, detectives learned David Tillman, who was arrested for the shooting near the high school football game, is allegedly responsible for giving the 14-year-old suspect a handgun while at a gas station on Sept. 3 to use in the alleged carjacking.