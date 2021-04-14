Arrest made in shooting of child outside Indianapolis skating rink

Officers responding to the shooting Saturday found a 5-year-old who had been hit in the ankle.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD made an arrest in the shooting of a 5-year-old outside a skate rink on the west side of Indianapolis.

The department tweeted out the update on the arrest, but it did not provide any additional details on the suspect.

The child was shot on Saturday afternoon outside Skateland, an Indianapolis skating rink located at 3902 Glen Arm Road near 38th Street and Interstate 465.

When officers arrived, they found a 5-year-old who had been shot in the ankle.

IMPD detectives make arrest in the shooting of a 5-year-old over the weekend at Skateland. More info soon. #arrestmade — IMPD (@IMPDnews) April 14, 2021