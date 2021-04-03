x
Arrest made in Bloomington woman's death

Bloomington police have arrested the man they say killed a woman at her apartment in January.
Credit: Monroe County Jail

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Bloomington police arrested a man they say killed a woman at her apartment in January. 

Teresa Michael's body was found after a fire on January 28. 

Officers detained 30 year-old Eric Quentin Johnson as he stepped off a bus in Columbia, South Carolina on February 9.  

While awaiting Johnson’s extradition to Indiana, detectives continued to follow-up with the investigation into the murder of Teresa Michael. 

On March 3, Johnson arrived in Indiana and was taken to the Monroe County jail on a charge of vehicle theft. 

Police said based on new information, Eric Q. Johnson has also been arrested on a preliminary charge of murder.  

Police located the victim’s 2007 Dodge Caliber near Waycross, Georgia.