Arrest made in Bloomington woman's death

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Bloomington police arrested a man they say killed a woman at her apartment in January.
Teresa Michael's body was found after a fire on January 28.
Officers detained 30 year-old Eric Quentin Johnson as he stepped off a bus in Columbia, South Carolina on February 9.
While awaiting Johnson’s extradition to Indiana, detectives continued to follow-up with the investigation into the murder of Teresa Michael.
On March 3, Johnson arrived in Indiana and was taken to the Monroe County jail on a charge of vehicle theft.
Police said based on new information, Eric Q. Johnson has also been arrested on a preliminary charge of murder.
Police located the victim’s 2007 Dodge Caliber near Waycross, Georgia.