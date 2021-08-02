Monroe County bus drivers join funeral procession to honor colleague found dead in Bloomington apartment

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Monroe County school bus drivers gathered Monday for the funeral and process to honor a colleague who died last month.
Police found 32-year-old Teresa Michael dead inside a burning Bloomington apartment on Thursday, Jan. 28.
Michael was a school bus driver for the Monroe County School Corporation. Her colleagues joined the procession in their school buses, driving from Day & Deremiah- Frye Funeral Home to Valhalla Memory Gardens in Bloomington.
The Monroe County Coroner's Office determined Michael died from manual strangulation and ruled the case a homicide. Police are still searching for the person of interest, 30-year-old Eric Quentin Johnson.