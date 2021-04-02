Bloomington police looking for person of interest in woman's death

Bloomington police said 30-year-old Eric Quentin Johnson is a person of interest in the death of Teresa Michael.

Michael was found dead in an apartment last week after a fire.

The Monroe County coroner determined Teresa Michael died from strangulation.

Police said 30-year-old Eric Quentin Johnson is a person of interest in the death.

Police said Johnson should be considered armed and dangerous and the public should not attempt to approach him, but should immediately call 911.



Investigators are also attempting to locate a vehicle Teresa Michael had been driving up until January 28th, which is described as a silver 2007 Dodge Caliber with Indiana plate 619DNS.

