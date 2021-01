An autopsy is scheduled in Terre Haute Friday afternoon.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A death investigation is underway after a woman's body was found inside an apartment after it caught fire Thursday night on the west side of Bloomington.

The woman has not been identified.

An autopsy is scheduled Friday at 1 p.m. in Terre Haute to help determine a cause and manner of death.

Police said she was found after firefighters and police responded to the fire just after 9:30 p.m. in the apartments off South Basswood Drive near Interstate 69.