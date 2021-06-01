Bloomington shooting suspect arrested in Columbus, Ohio

Samantha Glenn, 27, was found behind a church in Columbus in the same van she was last seen driving after the shooting in Bloomington.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The female suspect in a Bloomington shooting that happened last month has been arrested.

An officer from the Columbus Police Department in Ohio called detectives Monday, May 31 around 8 p.m. and said Samantha Glenn, 27, was found behind a church in Columbus in the same van she was last seen driving after the shooting in Bloomington — a black Dodge Caravan with Indiana license plate 610RAL.

The shooting happened Friday, May 21 in the 600 block of West 12th Street around 11 a.m. A woman told officers another woman was trying to shoot her husband.

Officers found a 35-year-old man that had been shot in his hands and his side.

The victim told police he was walking in the neighborhood when he heard footsteps quickly approaching behind him. The man said as he turned around, Glenn shot him.

Medics transported the man to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The man told police both his wife and he have known Glenn for several years.

Glenn faces the following charges:

Attempted murder — Level 1 felony

Criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon — Level 5 felony.

She is currently being held at the Franklin County Jail but will be taken to Monroe County.