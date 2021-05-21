Bloomington police looking for person of interest in shooting

Police said the shooting happened Thursday morning as a man was walking in a Bloomington neighborhood.

Bloomington police are looking for a woman they said is a person of interest in a shooing Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the 600 block of West 12th Street around 11 a.m. for a woman reporting that another woman was trying to shoot her husband.

Officers located a 35-year-old man that had been shot in his hands and his side.

The victim told police he was walking in the neighborhood when he heard footstep quickly approaching behind him. The man said as he turned around a woman shot him.

Medics transported the man to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The man identified the shooter as 27-year-old Samantha Glenn. The man told police both he and his wife have known Glenn for several years.

Police said Glenn fled the scene in a black Dodge Caravan with Indiana license plate 610RAL.

Anyone with information about Glenn’s whereabouts is asked to call 911. Police said Glenn should be considered armed and dangerous and the public should not approach her.