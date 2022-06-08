Anderson woman's death ruled a homicide after she was found with unrelated injuries following crash

Police responding to a crash at the intersection of West 22nd Street and Arrow Avenue on June 5 found a woman with unrelated injuries. She died on June 7.

ANDERSON, Ind. — A homicide investigation is underway after an Anderson woman died after being found following a car crash with unrelated injuries.

Anderson police officers responded to the intersection of West 22nd Street and Arrow Avenue, northwest of Anderson Speedway, around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, June 5, for a crash with injury.

Officers located a female driver, later identified as 26-year-old Kiara McCullough, who sustained serious injuries unrelated to the crash.

McCullough was transported to an Anderson hospital and later transferred to an Indianapolis hospital, where she died on Tuesday, June 7.

On Wednesday, the Anderson Police Department said McCullough's death had been ruled a homicide.

The Madison County coroner will determine her exact cause of death.