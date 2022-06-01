East Indianapolis shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 wounded

It happened Wednesday evening in the 5100 block of Emerson Village Lane

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after three people where shot Wednesday evening.

Police said one of the victims is dead.

An Indianapolis Metro Police spokesperson said the incident happened in the 5100 block of Emerson Village Lane. Officers responding to a report of a shooting found a victim with an apparent gunshot wound.

A short time later, two more people showed up at a hospital with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound(s). Police said there are indications that both of those victims were related to the earlier shooting.

The spokesperson said one of the victims was pronounced dead at the hospital. The other two victims are said to be awake and breathing.

Police haven't shared any other information about the shootings, including whether a suspect or motive is known.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as additional information becomes available.