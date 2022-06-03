Greenwood woman shot, killed at Courts of Valley Vista Apartments

The Johnson County coroner said 35-year-old Rachel Elizabeth Cooke died after being shot multiple times.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Greenwood police are investigating after a woman was found dead Thursday evening at an apartment.

Police responded to a report of shots fired shortly after 5 p.m. at the Courts of Valle Vista Apartments in the 600 block of Nicklaus Drive, near East Main Street.

According to the Johnson County coroner, 35-year-old Rachel Elizabeth Cooke, of Greenwood, was found dead at the apartment. Police said Cooke lived at that apartment.

The coroner completed an autopsy, ruling Cooke's death a homicide due to multiple gunshot wounds.

During a preliminary investigation, witnesses gave detectives a description of a man who was seen leaving Cooke's apartment shortly after hearing gunshots.

Detectives were able to identify the suspect as a 35-year-old Franklin man.

Police said Cooke and the suspect both worked at the Johnson County Juvenile Detention Facility.

According to police, the suspect met Cooke at her apartment around 4:30 p.m. after she got back from work.

The United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force tracked down the suspect's car, which was driving south on Interstate 65 toward Kentucky.

Kentucky State Police found the suspected vehicle going south on I-65 outside of Bowling Green. Police attempted to pull the driver over, who initially complied and stopped his car at Exit 30.

After pulling over, police said the suspect shot himself with a handgun. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not shared the suspect's identity at this time.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.