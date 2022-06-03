Friday marks 11 years since Lauren Spierer's disappearance

Lauren Spierer was a 20-year-old sophomore at IU when she vanished after a night out with friends in Bloomington on June 3, 2011.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Friday, June 3, marks 11 years since the disappearance of Indiana University student Lauren Spierer.

Spierer was a 20-year-old sophomore when she vanished after a night out with friends in Bloomington in 2011. The mystery of her disappearance remains unsolved, but her family still holds out hope.

NOTE: The above video is from a report that marked a decade since Spierer's disappearance.

There's a website dedicated to finding her, with resources to provide police with tips pertaining to her disappearance.

Last month, her mother, Charlene, reflected on the very first post she made on social media, reaching thousands who might have information on her daughter's disappearance.

"I knew very little about social media when Lauren first disappeared," she wrote in the post. "Following is my first post, shared almost eleven years ago, but which still resonates with me today. If you have any information please reach out to us. Hoping today is the day."

On Friday, Charlene's message was simple, yet heartbreaking: "Eleven years of June 3rd."

The Bloomington Police Department has said Spierer's case remains active. In 2021, police say they had received more than 36,000 tips since Lauren disappeared in 2011. Of those, 1,100 were described as "actionable." They also said they had executed at least 10 search warrants in the previous three or four years related to the case and received 800 tips, 100 of which required some sort of follow-up.

Spierer was last seen wearing black leggings and a white top. She is 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 95 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes. anyone with information should contact the following investigators: