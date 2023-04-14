16-year-old seriously injured in Anderson shooting

Officers responded to the 2400 block of Pearl Street, near East 23rd Street and Central Avenue, around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

ANDERSON, Ind. — Police in Anderson are investigating after a 16-year-old was seriously injured in a shooting Thursday evening.

Shortly before 7:30 p.m., Anderson Police Department officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 2400 block of Pearl Street, near East 23rd Street and Central Avenue.

There they found a 16-year-old male in an alley east of Pearl Street who had been shot multiple times.

The victim was eventually taken to an Indianapolis hospital and was listed in serious condition late Thursday.

Investigators were working to collect evidence and speak with witnesses Thursday night.

No arrests have been made in the case, which remains ongoing, police said.