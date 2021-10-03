Anderson teen sentenced in deadly 2021 road rage shooting

Zachary Hileman, 19, was convicted of murder in the shooting death of Raymond Waymire.

ANDERSON, Ind. — A judge sentenced a 19-year-old Anderson man to 50 years in prison for a deadly 2021 shooting that police say stemmed from a road rage incident in Anderson.

On Jan. 31, a Madison County jury convicted Zachary Hileman of the murder of Raymond Waymire on Oct. 3, 2021.

Hileman was a passenger in a car that nearly struck Waymire on his motorcycle at an intersection on Webster Street. Court documents and witness accounts say Waymire sped up and caught up to the car around Broadway and Webster, then confronted Hileman through the passenger side window.

Video from a nearby house shows the altercation. Waymire's girlfriend, who was riding on the bike, said she heard a gunshot and saw a flash come from the passenger area behind the driver. Then the car drove off.

Police said when Hileman turned himself in, he told officers Waymire was attacking him and that's why he shot Waymire. Two people who were in the car with Hileman told police Waymire, 46, had punched Hileman in the face during the altercation.

Hileman could have been sentenced to a maximum 65 years for Waymire's murder. According to 13News' partner newspaper, The Herald Bulletin, Judge Angela Warner-Sims took Hileman's lack of a previous criminal history and Waymire's actions into account in sentencing Hileman.

Hileman apologized to Waymire's family in a written statement. He claimed self defense as the reason he shot Waymire during the altercation.