x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Police: 1 dead after 2-car crash in Anderson

It happened around 6:45 p.m. Saturday on Scatterfield Road at Purdue Parkway.

More Videos

ANDERSON, Ind. — One person is dead after a crash in Anderson Saturday evening.

A police department spokesperson said the crash happened around 6:45 p.m. on Scatterfield Road at Purdue Parkway.

A preliminary investigation indicates the driver of a car going north on Scatterfield lost control and began to skid. The car struck a railroad crossing support arm and was struck by a southbound car, the spokesperson said.

The driver of the northbound car was taken to a hospital but died a short time later.

The driver of the other vehicle was not seriously injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out