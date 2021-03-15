5 shot, 1 killed early Monday at gathering on near northwest side

Police said there was a party or some type of gathering at the home in the 2300 block of North Harding Street before the incident happened around 1 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after four men and a woman were shot on the city's near northwest side Monday morning.

Police were called to the 2300 block of North Harding Street, near East Riverside Drive, around 1 a.m. on a report of a person shot.

When police arrived, they found four men inside the home with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

Medics pronounced one man dead at the scene. The Marion County Coroner's Office identified him as 20-year-old Brandon Dorsey.

The other three men were originally listed in critical condition, but two men have since been updated to stable condition while at local hospitals.

Later, a woman a had been shot walked in to Community East Hospital and police have determine she, too, was involved in the shooting on Harding Street.

The identities of the other victims who survived the shooting.

There is no word yet on a suspect or motive.

Detectives are working to determine each person's role in the shooting.