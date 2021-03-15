Man dead after shooting at motel on Indy's northeast side

Detectives learned the man was staying at the Super 8 in the 7200 block of East 82nd Street with several other people, who have been taken in for questioning.

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after a shooting at a motel on the northeast side of Indianapolis Monday morning.

Police were called to the Super 8 in the 7200 block of East 82nd Street, near Interstate 69, shortly before 4 a.m. on a report of a person shot.

When police arrived, they found a person outside the motel lobby with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital but was pronounced dead after arriving.

Homicide detectives learned the man was staying at the motel with several other people, who have been taken in for questioning.